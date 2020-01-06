James Douglas Holt, 77, of Lynchburg, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 3, 2020. Services will be held at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Interment will follow at Virginia Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

