Brenda Faye Markham Holt, 72, of Rustburg, ascended into heaven on Thursday, April 23, 2020. She passed away peacefully at Lynchburg General with her family at her side. She was the wife of the patient Kenny Holt for 52 years. She was born on May 13, 1947 to Gordon Lee and Willie Adel Markham. She was the youngest of six children, but only by 16 minutes as her identical twin, Linda arrived first. She is preceded in death by her parents; four siblings, Mary Francis, J.W. Markham, Nancy Markham, Linda Johnson; and her daughter, Gwendolyn Anne Holt. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sister and best friend, Shirley Elliott and her husband, Jack; daughter, Kenda Adele Holt Tufford and husband, Tim of Richmond; and her adored granddaughters, Kailey and Taryn Tufford who gave her inspiration to keep going. She is also survived by her many in-laws and nieces and nephews whom she all adored. She was a devoted hairdresser to many for 50 years and she loved her customers like family. She was a five time breast cancer survivor and prevailed against all odds until her lungs deteriorated. Her UVA doctors affectionately called her their 'Miracle Girl.' She fought like a warrior against cancer for 15 years and we could not be prouder. Thank you to the UVA Cancer Center and Drs. David and Christiana Brenin for their loving care which saved her life multiple times and gave us hope. She chose Dr. Emaculate Tebit to help manage her treatment locally once she metastasized in 2018. We thank her and the staff at Lynchburg Hematology and Oncology as they made her last two years truly bearable. We also extend a warm thanks to the Palliative Care team and nurses at LGH for giving her the most comfortable last five days and for allowing us to hold her hands. Mom was defined by her love for others and her faith in God. She was a loving member of Calvary UMC in Winfall and she loved her church family who helped sustain her during troubling times. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date when it may be possible to gather together safely. Mom had two favorite drinks, Dr. Pepper and White Russians. So, until we meet, please choose a drink and toast Brenda for the peace she has finally found and toast all those waiting to receive her in heaven. What a party it must be on the other side! In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude's Children's hospital as it greatly pained her to think of children enduring cancer. Or consider Calvary UMC, P.O. Box 588, Rustburg, VA 24588. Your thoughts, prayers, and virtual hugs are all appreciated. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
