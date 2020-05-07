Rebecca "Becky" Brandt Holloway Rebecca "Becky" Brandt Holloway, 64, died on Monday, May 4, 2020, at her home with her husband Steve by her side. She was the daughter of the late Braswell and Pearl Brandt. She was predeceased by her brothers Ronald and David Brandt and her beloved son Hank. Becky leaves her four sisters, Vicki Wilson Peter of Richmond, Betty Owens and Judy Tomlin (Ralph) of Lynchburg, and Gina Perry Jimmy of Appomattox; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Becky was a proud graduate of Rustburg High School and Lynchburg College where she received her BA in English. She was an exceptional teacher at Heritage High School in Lynchburg, Hugo Owens Middle School in Chesapeake and Douglas Freeman High School in Henrico. In each school setting, Becky put her students first, not only with learning, but with love and respect which she received back twofold. It is difficult to describe the spirit of Becky she was the quintessential and loyal friend so many enjoyed. She was a truly caring daughter who cherished her late mother, Becky was the sister who could always be counted on, a devoted mother to her son, and above all else, a loving wife to her soul mate Steve. They worked to have a happy life full of joy and love, yet weathered every storm that faced them together. In life and in her sickness, Becky taught us all a deeper meaning of character, strength and love. This world will miss a true angel. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. There will be a graveside service in Calvary United Methodist Church Cemetery in Stuarts Draft, Va., on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 1 p.m. The family would like to thank Capital Caring Hospice of Richmond, Va., and especially Gretel and Connie. In lieu of flowers, Becky requested memorials be made to the American Cancer Society or the SPCA in her honor.
