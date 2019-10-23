Guy Esmond Hogan, 86, passed away on October 21, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born and raised in Altavista, Va. and called the Lynchburg area home for much of his life before moving to Smithfield, Virginia ten years ago. He was an Army veteran serving both in the Korean War, and in Europe during his second enlistment. He was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was the son of the late Howard "Flat" Hogan and Christine Carter Hogan of Altavista, Va. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Howard "Lloyd" Hogan and William R. "Billy" Hogan; and two sisters, Mary "Bae" Hayner and Lou Coffer. Left to cherish his memory is his devoted wife of forty- four years, Madeline Cox Hogan; her three children, Janna Barnette (Gary), Linus Flinchum (Jill), and Linda Holland, as well as six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters Jean H. Tanner (Lester) of Florida, and Sue H. Heatherley of Virginia Beach, and many special nieces and nephews. A graveside funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Fort Hill memorial Park by Dr. Robert A. Putt with military honors provided by American Legion Post 16. Heritage Funeral Services and Crematory is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

