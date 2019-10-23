Guy Esmond Hogan, 86, passed away on October 21, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born and raised in Altavista, Va. and called the Lynchburg area home for much of his life before moving to Smithfield, Virginia ten years ago. He was an Army veteran serving both in the Korean War, and in Europe during his second enlistment. He was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was the son of the late Howard "Flat" Hogan and Christine Carter Hogan of Altavista, Va. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Howard "Lloyd" Hogan and William R. "Billy" Hogan; and two sisters, Mary "Bae" Hayner and Lou Coffer. Left to cherish his memory is his devoted wife of forty- four years, Madeline Cox Hogan; her three children, Janna Barnette (Gary), Linus Flinchum (Jill), and Linda Holland, as well as six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters Jean H. Tanner (Lester) of Florida, and Sue H. Heatherley of Virginia Beach, and many special nieces and nephews. A graveside funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Fort Hill memorial Park by Dr. Robert A. Putt with military honors provided by American Legion Post 16. Heritage Funeral Services and Crematory is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...VISIBILITY LESS THAN ONE MILE IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...AMHERST, CAMPBELL, APPOMATTOX, BUCKINGHAM, HALIFAX AND CHARLOTTE COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 4 AM EDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PATCHY DENSE FOG HAS DEVELOPED ACROSS PARTS OF THE VIRGINIA AND NORTH CAROLINA PIEDMONT, GENERALLY ALONG AND EAST OF A LINE FROM LYNCHBURG TO DANVILLE TO REIDSVILLE. THE FOG DEVELOPMENT IS A RESULT OF WET GROUND FROM RECENT RAINFALL, CLEARING SKIES, AND NEARLY CALM WIND. VISIBILITIES AS LOW AS 1/2 MILE HAVE BEEN OBSERVED FROM SOUTH BOSTON TO LYNCHBURG AT TIMES OVER THE PAST HOUR AND THIS WILL POTENTIALLY CONTINUE FOR THE NEXT 2 TO 3 HOURS. A FEW HOURS AFTER MIDNIGHT, DRIER AIR IS EXPECTED TO WORK ITS WAY INTO THE REGION FROM THE WEST WHICH SHOULD CAUSE THE FOG TO DISSIPATE AND NO LONGER BE AN ISSUE FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE NIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&
