Achilles Moris Hodnett, 87, of Rustburg, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019. Born in Halifax, August 15, 1932, he was the son of the late George Lee Vertis Hodnett and Sallie Florence Finch Hodnett. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He retired from B & W with over 30 years of service. He was an avid coin and knife collector and member of the Old Dominion Knives Club and was a long time member of New Chapel Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Louise W. Hodnett; his daughter, Cynthia Krescheur; his brother, Carl Hodnett; and his sister, Arlene Talley. He is survived by his wife, Mattie K. Hodnett; one daughter, Sharon Bradley; two sons, Steven M. Hodnett and George L. Hodnett; four stepchildren, Cindy Utterback and husband, Jeff, Mark Farris, David Farris, and Anne Gale and husband, Roy; four grandchildren; seven stepgrandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and 14 stepgreat-grandchildren. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at New Chapel Baptist Church with Pastor Tim Dooley officiating. Interment will follow in the Finch Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the New Chapel Baptist Church Building Fund. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
