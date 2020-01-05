Brenda Dunn Hobbs died peacefully on Monday, December 30, 2019, surrounded by family. Born in Lynchburg on January 26, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Beatrice Dunn Kreger and Russell O. Dunn as well as the late Hazel Carson White and Clyde Lee White. She was the wife of Stewart Bolling Hobbs Jr. for 48 years. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two daughters, Carson Hobbs Sullivan and her husband, Jeff, of Arlington, and Sarah Hobbs Hoffman and her husband, Van, of Lynchburg; and her four beloved grandchildren, Kate, Tucker, Will, and Ali. She is also survived by her brother, Wayne Dunn and his wife, Darlene; her sister, Diane Pritchett; her aunts Eunice Wringo and Phyllis Morrison; and her two sisters-in-law, Mary H. Bunch and her husband, Ned, and Katherine H. Burnett and her husband, David; and many beloved nieces and nephews, and their children. Brenda was a 1965 graduate of E. C. Glass High School, a 1967 graduate of Louisburg College, and a 1969 graduate of Emory and Henry College. She enjoyed acting and was an active member of the theater community at all three schools. Brenda taught in Lynchburg City Schools, loved cooking for her family and friends, and spent many wonderful summers with her family on the Cowpasture River in Bath County, Virginia. A memorial service will take place at First Presbyterian Church on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 3 p.m. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Brenda's name to Lung Cancer research and patient support by calling the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 or by mail with lung cancer noted in a memo to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or to the Cowpasture River Preservation Association at www.cowpastureriver.org/donate/member.gift. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Hobbs, Brenda Dunn
To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Hobbs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.