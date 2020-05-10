Stephen Martyn Hladik Jr., 77, of Beverly Hills, Fla., passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the New Horizons Assisted Living Facility in Inverness. Stephen was born in Gloversville, N.Y., to the late Stephen M. and Mary Hladik. He was a supervising sales representative with the Camfil Industrial Filters Company for over 43 years. Stephen came to Citrus County in 2017 from Forest, Va. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Donna (Burgett) Hladik; his brothers, Tom Hladik and his wife, Vickie, of Orlando, Bernie Hladik of Jacksonville, Fla.; his sister, Judy Bourke; and several nieces and nephews including Bryan Cichocki, Alexander Hladik and Jared Cichocki. Private cremation with care is under the direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory in Inverness, Fla.

To plant a tree in memory of Stephen Hladik, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries