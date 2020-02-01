John Wilson Hix, 91, of Hixburg Road, Pamplin, died on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at his residence. He was the loving husband of Florence Oliver Hix for 67 years. Born in Appomattox County, Va., on February 24, 1928, he was a son of the late Ruth Harwood and Wilson Hix. He served his country in the United States Army, was a member of Elon Baptist Church, and a retired Grade A Dairyman. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, David and Janet Hix, Tom and Vicki Hix, Jim and Sharon Hix; son-in-law, Porter Scott III; 10 grandchildren, Thomas Scott and Jackie, John Harwood Scott and Brittany, Olivia Hix, Kate Hix, Baylor Hix, Clinton Robertson, Karie Robertson, Austin Robertson, G. W. Reynolds, and Brian Page; six great-grandchildren, Charlie Scott, June Scott, Luke Reynolds, Levi Reynolds, Easton Page, and Oakee Page; brothers, Harwood Hix, William Hix, and Tom Hix; and numerous nieces and nephews including, Danny and Debbie Hix, Jane Hix, Cynthia and Nathan Smith, and Mary Beth and Dan Rolfe. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Janet Hix Scott; sister, Ruth Hix; and sisters-in-law, Glenna, Kathy, and Mildred Hix. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Elon Baptist Church by the Rev. David Sexton, Pastor Jeremy Lakes, the Rev. John Campbell. Burial will follow in Walker's Evangelical Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Hixburg. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall of Walker's Evangelical Presbyterian Church and other times at the residence. Those wishing to make memorials please consider Elon Baptist Church Mission Fund, PO Box 1238, Pamplin, VA 23958. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
Hix, John Wilson
