James Dewey Hise Sr., 82, of Monroe, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Runk and Pratt Forest. He was the husband of Mary E. Hise for 61 years. Born in Patrick County, Virginia, on December 17, 1937 he was a son of the late Ralph Dewey Hise and Ella Deliah Hise. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, and a member of Temple Baptist Church. Jim also loved to coach and umpire baseball and softball. He is survived by three sons, Jimmy Hise and his wife, Amy of Vinton, Jerry Hise and his wife, Leslie of Madison Heights, and John Hise and his wife, Sharon of Lynchburg; two daughters, Brenda Davis and her husband, Frank of Rustburg and Debbie Goldsmith and her husband, Bruce of Earlysville; three siblings, Ella See (Allen), Ralph Hise and Fred Hise; 11 grandchildren, Nathan (Brittanie), Andrew (Megan), Anna, Jessica (Gene), David (Ashton), Cody (Breanna), Sarah (Luke), Christian, Chris, Jacob, and Jordan; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Temple Baptist Church in Madison Heights with Pastor J.D Surbaugh and Pastor Steve Esterline officiating. The family will receive friends starting at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Alice Powell, Jim's hospice nurse and to the staff of Runk and Pratt. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Gideons at www. Gideons.org or Temple Baptist Church at https://tbc-tcs.org/ To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
