Gloria Lee Cook Hise, 74, of Madison Heights, went peacefully to Heaven with her family by her side. Born on July 28, 1945, in Rockingham County, Va., she was the daughter of the late Melvin Benjamin and Clara Cook Vance. Gloria's faith in God always remained strong. She loved her family and her friends. She enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley and playing games. Gloria spent most of her time caring for others. She is survived by four children, Kim, Ralph Jr., Merle, and Randy; four brothers, Benny, Charles, Jerry, and David; her grandchildren, Chris, Leanne, Nicole, Sajean, Bronson, and Ethan, and numerous great grandchildren. She is also survived by the father of her children, Ralph Hise Sr. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with the Rev. Carlton Duck officiating. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Monelison Chapel is serving the family.
