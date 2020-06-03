Richard E. "Dick" Hinkley of Lynchburg, Va. passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, after a brief illness and a long battle with physical limitations having survived a stroke in 1992. He was born on October 31, 1930, to the late George and Zota Hinkley of Marysville, Mich. and was the first of seven children. After graduating high school, Richard joined the United States Air Force and served honorably from January 1951 January 1955. Richard was hired in 1961 by the City of Marysville as a patrolman for the Police Department where he excelled and rose to the rank of Chief of Police in 1978 before he retired in 1985. Richard was an active member of his community and always had a kind word to say. He loved family, competition, horses and traveling North America in his Airstream. Richard is survived by his brother, Ron of Port Huron, Mich.; his son, Richard D. Hinkley and wife Glenda of Rustburg, Va.; daughter, Anita Mills and husband David of Oxford, Miss.; and daughter, Karen Shannon of Wentzville, Mo.; 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. A service celebrating his life will be conducted at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020, in the Pate Chapel at Thomas Road Baptist Church with Pastor Jonathan Falwell officiating. You may view the service online at https://watch.trbc.org/media/t/1_vdebics6. The family will receive friends following the service. Inurnment will follow in Riverview Cemetery in Marysville, Mich. at a later date. Richard was a longtime member of the American Legion and the family requests memorial contributions be made to the American Legion, www.legion.org. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
