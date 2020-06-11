Services for Richard E. "Dick" Hinkley, have been rescheduled. A memorial Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Thomas Road Baptist Church with Pastor Jonathan Falwell officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

