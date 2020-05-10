Harold Douglas Hines, of Lynchburg, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving wife and daughters on Friday, May 8, 2020. Harold was most recently employed with Truck Enterprises Inc. prior to his illness. He worked diligently on behalf of his customers, and gained life-long friendships. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Harold is survived by his wife, Kathy Hines of thirty years and his daughters. Harold loved his family fiercely and unconditionally. He is also survived by his brother, Wayne Hines of Rustburg. Harold loved to fish in the Outer Banks and golf with friends. He loved the mountains and enjoyed the countryside. The family would like to thank Dr. David Paulus and Dr. Emily Jenkins for their wonderful care and friendship throughout his journey. Also, Centra Hospice nurses Emily and Lindsey for their faithful care. A celebration of Harold's life will be held at 12 noon on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Tree of Life Ministries with the Rev. Mike Dodson and the Rev. P. J. Preston. Interment will immediately follow the service in Fort Hill Memorial Park. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
