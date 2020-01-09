George William Hillman Sr. Mr. George William Hillman Sr., also known as "Porky", age 72, of Rustburg, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. He was the son of the late Mrs. Louella Hall Stone and Mr. William Graves. He was the husband of Mrs. Sharon Johnson Hillman. He was preceded in death by his son, Jamarius Hillman and a daughter, Tonya S. Faulkner. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Sharon Hillman of the residence; seven sons, Dewayne Poindexter of Roanoke, George Hillman Jr. of Lynchburg, Jarius Hillman of Norfolk, Stanford and Jaylon Hillman of Rustburg, Troy Kelso (Stacey) of Lynchburg, and Monroe Kelso of Winston-Salem, N.C.; two special sons, Robert "Beetle" Elliott of Appomattox and Willie Mitchell of Lynchburg; two daughters, Sonya Hillman of Greensboro, N.C. and Shontese Hillman-Alexander; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; a mother-in-law, Delois Johnson of Chatham; three brothers, Thomas Hall and Thomas Tweedy (Melanie) of Gladys and James Carr (Nancy) of Greensboro, N.C.; a sister, Mary Cundiff of Evington; two aunts, Irene Clark of Altavista and Virginia White of Hartford, Conn.; one uncle, Joseph Hall of Long Island, Va.; a brother in Christ, Bernard Cobbs (Tiffany) of Lynchburg; one sister in Christ, Helen Cobbs of Lynchburg; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, who will miss him greatly. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. Public viewing will begin on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 12 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.
George William Hillman Sr.
