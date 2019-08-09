Nathan Roger Hill, 78, of Lynchburg, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019. He was the loving husband of Frances Lavonne Whitesell Hill for 58 years. Born November 7, 1940, in Horry County, S.C., he was a son of the late R.D. Hill and Annie Geneva Wilson Hill. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Bessie Davis and a brother, Harvey Hill. Roger was a loving father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family. He was a retired Production Manager with Griffin Pipe Company and a member of White's United Methodist Church. He enjoyed planting roses and playing golf at Ivy Hills where he was a former member. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. In addition to his wife he leaves to cherish his memory two children, Barry Hill and wife, Nancy of Vancouver, Wash. and Vickie Hill Harvey of Radford; four grandchildren, Jake Harvey of Seattle, Wash., Logan Harvey of Radford, Audra and Thomas Crouch of Columbus, Ohio; three siblings, Sallie Watts, Horace Hill and wife, Carol and Daisy Christmas; a sister-in-law, Gertrude Hill all of N.C.; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, August 9, 2019, at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Road in Lynchburg. A Celebration of Roger's Life will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019, at White's United Methodist Church, 513 English Tavern Road, Rustburg, VA 24588 by the Rev. Jack Davis with burial to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in memory of Roger Hill to White's United Methodist Church. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
