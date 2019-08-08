Nathan Roger Hill, 78, of Lynchburg, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019. A Celebration of Roger's Life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019, at White's United Methodist Church, 513 English Tavern Road in Rustburg. The family will receive relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, August 9, 2019, at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory 427 Graves Mill Road (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family.

