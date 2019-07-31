John Edward Hill Jr. John Edward Hill Jr., 78, formerly of Queens, New York, departed this life on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Lynchburg Health and Rehabilitation in Lynchburg Va. He was the grandson of the late Joseph and Isabella Porter, and the son of the late John Edward Hill Sr. and Ophelia Lucinda Porter Hill. Mr. Hill worked as a chef for KLM International in New York. He later retired from New York Metropolitan Transit Authority in New York . He later moved to Virginia, where he cherished and loved until God called him home. He is survived by two daughters and one son, Sandy Hill of Las Vegas, Nevada, Wendy Johnson and John Edward Hill III, of San Diego, California. He also leaves to mourn three grandchildren, one great-grandson; a devoted sister, Iris (Edward) Hill O'Malley of New York, and a host of other family and friends. The Family
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.