John Edward Hill Jr. John Edward Hill Jr., 78, formerly of Queens, New York, departed this life on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Lynchburg Health and Rehabilitation in Lynchburg Va. He was the grandson of the late Joseph and Isabella Porter, and the son of the late John Edward Hill Sr. and Ophelia Lucinda Porter Hill. Mr. Hill worked as a chef for KLM International in New York. He later retired from New York Metropolitan Transit Authority in New York . He later moved to Virginia, where he cherished and loved until God called him home. He is survived by two daughters and one son, Sandy Hill of Las Vegas, Nevada, Wendy Johnson and John Edward Hill III, of San Diego, California. He also leaves to mourn three grandchildren, one great-grandson; a devoted sister, Iris (Edward) Hill O'Malley of New York, and a host of other family and friends. The Family

