Ellen Cary Evans Hill, 98, died on Monday, January 6, 2020, at her home in Lynchburg. Born on May 2, 1921, she was the daughter of Joseph C. Evans and Olive Myers Evans. She is survived by her beloved husband of 75 years, Harry H. "Mike" Hill, Jr. and two sons, Harry H. Hill III., and James K. Hill of Lynchburg. A graduate of Madison College (now JMU) she was a teacher for many years in the Lynchburg public schools. For 19 years she was a volunteer along with her husband for Meals on Wheels. A graveside funeral will be conducted at Spring Hill Cemetery on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Marc Brown and the Rev. Janet Hawkins of Fort Hill United Methodist Church officiating. Following the service the family will receive friends at a reception in Oxford Hall of Fort Hill United Methodist Church, 106 Oak Ridge Boulevard, Lynchburg. Her husband and sons extend heartfelt thanks to all of her caregivers, especially remembering the long-term blessings of Kendra Ashley and Margaret Robey. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ft. Hill Methodist Church or Meals on Wheels. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Ellen Hill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.