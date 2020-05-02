Mrs. Louise Carson High, age 97, of Bedford, departed this world peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. She is survived by four daughters, Edna Bryant, Diane Arrington, Audrey Jackson (husband, Alonza) and Evelyn Floyd (husband, Sanders); three sons, William Carson (wife, Jackie), Robert Carson (wife, Rosa) and Wesley Carson; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Services will be private. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.

