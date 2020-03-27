L. Dale Higginbotham, 84, of Amherst, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at his home. He was the son of the late Thomas L. and Louise Loving Higginbotham and grandson of the late Joseph L. and Annie K. Higginbotham. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara Clarkson Higginbotham; daughter, Tammy H. Pandolf; two granddaughters, Ashley and Jennifer Pandolf; and brother, Nathan Higginbotham (Sue). Mr. Higginbotham graduated from VPI, Virginia Polytechnic Institute, with BS degree in Animal Husbandry. While at Tech he was a member of the Block & Bridle Club, Alpha Zeta, H-H club and the livestock judging team. Dale and his brother, Nate, showed many champion and reserve champion Angus steers and heifers at various shows He worked with the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services for 35 years and was a United States Army Veteran. Friends are welcome to pay respects from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Driskill Funeral Chapel. In compliance with the government mandate, we must observe social distancing and limit visits to less than ten visitors at one time. A private graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020, in the Higginbotham Family Cemetery, with the Rev. Dr. Michael Fitzgerald officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Higginbotham Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund, c/o Jay Higginbotham, P.O. Box156, Altavista, VA 24517 or Clifford Baptist Church. Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst. www.DriskillFuneral.com.
