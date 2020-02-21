James Clifton Higginbotham Jr. March 24, 1932 - February 14, 2020 Sergeant First Class (retired) James Clifton Higginbotham Jr. passed away peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2020, at his residence in Forestville, Md. James was the loving husband of Jeanette Brinson Higginbotham and former husband to the late Ludella Haynie Higginbotham. James was born in Lynchburg, Va. and is the grandson of McGustavus Higginbotham, co-owner of the first Black Funeral Business in Lynchburg, Va., "Strange and Higginbotham Undertakers". His great-grandfather, Squire C. Higginbotham was one of the first Undertakers in Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Jeanette; six children, Dennis, James, Janice, Monica, Karen and Tyresa; 17 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, one great-great- grandchild, plus many other relatives and friends. Preceding him in death are sons, Ronald and Darrell. Celebration and Tribute to his life and legacy will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., at Forestville New Redeemer Baptist Church, 7808 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD 20747. Arrangements by Snead Funeral Home, Washington, D.C., PH: 202-726-4400.

