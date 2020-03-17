Thomas, "Tommy" Carlisle Hicks, 92, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Liberty Ridge. He was survived by his loving and faithful wife of 69 years, Jean Falwell Hicks. Born on October 15, 1927, he was the son of Thomas Christopher Hicks and Lilia Pearl Hicks. Thomas is survived by his three children, Phillip Hicks of Lynchburg, Rebekah (Becky) Davis (Barry) of Forest, and Joel Hicks (Crystal) of Altavista; nine grandchildren; and multiple great-grandchildren. Thomas was a retired Veteran serving in the United States Army and was a retired employee from Limitorque for over 40 years. He was an active member of Tree of Life Ministries and served as a visitation pastor throughout his life. Thomas witnessed and shared his love of the Lord with others and was a man who completely surrendered his life for the Lord. A private service for the family will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Tree of Life Ministries with Pastor Mike Dodson officiating. A celebration of life service will be held for the public at a later date. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.