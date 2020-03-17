Thomas, "Tommy" Carlisle Hicks, 92, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Liberty Ridge. He was survived by his loving and faithful wife of 69 years, Jean Falwell Hicks. Born on October 15, 1927, he was the son of Thomas Christopher Hicks and Lilia Pearl Hicks. Thomas is survived by his three children, Phillip Hicks of Lynchburg, Rebekah (Becky) Davis (Barry) of Forest, and Joel Hicks (Crystal) of Altavista; nine grandchildren; and multiple great-grandchildren. Thomas was a retired Veteran serving in the United States Army and was a retired employee from Limitorque for over 40 years. He was an active member of Tree of Life Ministries and served as a visitation pastor throughout his life. Thomas witnessed and shared his love of the Lord with others and was a man who completely surrendered his life for the Lord. A private service for the family will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Tree of Life Ministries with Pastor Mike Dodson officiating. A celebration of life service will be held for the public at a later date. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Hicks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries