Nancy "Nee" Belle Nelson Hicks, 90, of 1404 Bedford Avenue, Altavista, departed this life on Sunday, May 3, 2020, after an extended illness. She is survived by her daughter, Marie Smith of Altavista; and son-in-law, Richard Beaton of Gretna; four grandchildren, Dr. Rachael Beaton and her fiancée Charles Romero of Princeton, N.J., Kelly Smith and her fiancée Greg Chesnut of Bedford, Matthew Beaton and his wife, Christina of Harrisonburg, and Leah Smith and her partner DeLante Hubbard of Altavista; three bright and energetic great-grandchildren; and an ever-growing and well-cherished extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband, R. Lynwood Hicks; and her daughter, Nancy Lynn Beaton; as well as her five siblings, Marvin Nelson, Francis Campbell, Earl Nelson, Jimmy Nelson, and Marguerite Saunders. Nancy was born on August 25, 1929, the youngest of six siblings, and lived in Altavista all but five years of her life. She graduated from Altavista High School in 1947 having participated in an impressive array of clubs and sports. She attended James Madison Teaching College graduating in 1951 with a B.A. in Education. In 1950, she married her high-school sweetheart, Lynwood Hicks. After completing Lynwood's stateside service during the Korean War, Nancy returned to Altavista and began teaching career at Altavista High School that lasted more than three decades educating an entire generation of Altavista's residents. After retirement, she became the constant champion of her grandchildren, using her extensive teaching connections to know the ins-and-outs of their education. She was an active member of Lane Memorial Methodist Church for over 50 years. After Lynwood's retirement from Hick's Cleaners, they traveled extensively connecting with friends and family across the United States. For many years, she relished meeting monthly with the other retired teachers of her tenure at Altavista High School and was always happy to recognize a former student. Nancy was an understated, but ruthless bridge player. A drive-in funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 7, 2020 in the parking lot of Finch & Finch Funeral & Cremation Service, Altavista by the Rev. Ben Horrocks. While in the parking lot, please tune-in to 87.9 FM on your radio to listen to the service while within your automobile. The family will greet friends following the service. Friends will drive through the portico for a few words with the family. For those wishing to view Nancy, viewing will be available from 3 until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday and 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. For the protection of your health, proper health precautions and social distancing will be practiced. The family wishes to express their extreme gratitude to the medical team of Centra Hospice overseeing her care, with special appreciation for Stacey Dalton of Generation Solutions who cared for her for over three years. We ask that memories may be shared in written correspondence to 1404 Bedford Ave, Altavista Virginia, 24517. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider Centra Hospice, 3300 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24503 or Lane Memorial United Methodist Church, 1201 Bedford Ave., Altavista, VA 24517. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
