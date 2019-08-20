Michael "Mike" Edward Hicks, 69, of Amherst, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Born on April 7, 1950, in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Raymond Hicks and the late Helen Grubbs Hicks. Mike was a retired mechanic with the Greif Corporation. He enjoyed bowling and hunting. Mike is survived by his fiancée, Daphine McFadden Davis; brothers, Mark "Pete" Hicks and Milton Hicks; sister, Deborah Brooks; aunt, Delores Neighbors; and special friends, John Sperry, Albert Absher, Vince Stillwell, and Al Tweedy. In keeping with Mike's wishes, there will be no formal services. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Hicks family (239-0331).
