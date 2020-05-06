Haywood "Larry" Hicks, 73, of Forest, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Born on May 18, 1946, in Oxford, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Haywood Arthur Hicks and Mittie Belle Daniel Hicks. Larry worked as an agricultural sales consultant for the majority of his career. Later, working at Southern States in Bedford, Va., he had the opportunity to meet and chat with local farmers and friends until his retirement. He loved spending time at the beach, visiting lighthouses, and shelling, especially with his wife Ann until her passing, and close friends Lawrence and Rebecca Wilkins. Larry loved country music, the outdoors, horses, hunting, fishing, gardening, working in his yard and flower beds, grilling, and cooking for his family. He was known as "Pop Pop" to his two granddaughters, whom he loved dearly. Larry always loved a good joke and laugh, and he kept his sense of humor throughout life. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his loving wife and high school sweet heart, Julia Ann Hicks. Larry is survived by his two sons, Christopher Scott Hicks and his wife, Leslie of Cary N.C.; Gregory Arthur Hicks and his wife, Kristin of Forest; granddaughters, Sydney and Kayleigh Hicks; brother, Wayne Hicks and his wife, Peggy; their son, Steve; brother in law, Roger Cottrell and his wife, Linda; their sons, Bryan and Jason Cottrell; close friend "T" Lowry; and a host of other family members. The family will be honoring Larry with a private service. A memorial service will be held at a later date for all family and friends. The family would like to thank Valley View, Runk & Pratt of Forest, and Seven Hills Hospice for all of the care they provided. Larry will be deeply missed by all that knew him. Memorial contributions may be made to the Brain Injury Association of America and the Alzheimer's Association. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

