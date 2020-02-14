Bettie Ann Totty Hicks, 80, of Dillwyn, went peacefully home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Bettie was devoted to her family, especially her husband of 57 years, the late Edward "Bootsie" Hicks. She is survived by a son, Robbie Hicks and wife, Connie; four grandchildren, Derick, Travis (Sarah), Heather and Kevin Hicks; great-grandson, Rhett; and daughter-in-law, Denise Hicks Smith. Bettie was preceded in death by her husband; son, Edward "Eddie" Hicks; her parents, William and Hazel Totty; and brother, Ernest Scott Totty. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn with interment in Cedar Baptist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service, beginning at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Dillwyn Volunteer Fire Department, the Buckingham Volunteer Rescue Squad or St. Jude Children's Hospital.

