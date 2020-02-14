Bettie Ann Totty Hicks, 80, of Dillwyn, went peacefully home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Bettie was devoted to her family, especially her husband of 57 years, the late Edward "Bootsie" Hicks. She is survived by a son, Robbie Hicks and wife, Connie; four grandchildren, Derick, Travis (Sarah), Heather and Kevin Hicks; great-grandson, Rhett; and daughter-in-law, Denise Hicks Smith. Bettie was preceded in death by her husband; son, Edward "Eddie" Hicks; her parents, William and Hazel Totty; and brother, Ernest Scott Totty. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn with interment in Cedar Baptist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service, beginning at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Dillwyn Volunteer Fire Department, the Buckingham Volunteer Rescue Squad or St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Breaking
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.