James "J.E." Edward Herndon Jr., 65, of Karl Road, Concord, died Friday, December 20, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Penny Cabaniss Herndon. Born in Lynchburg, Va., on October 11, 1954, he was the son of the late Verna Tweedy Herndon and the late James Edward Herndon Sr. J. E. was a member, deacon, and trustee of Hebron Baptist Church. He served in the United States Navy on the USS Guam LPH-9. Prior to and upon returning from serving in the Navy, he worked for H.K. Porter (Delta Star) and then went to work for Babcock & Wilcox from where he retired. He was a member of the Chestnut Mountain Hunt Club, the 703 Chitlin Club, and a former Concord Fire Department Board of Director. In addition to his wife, Penny he is survived by a son, Adam Martin Herndon of Lynchburg; two daughters, Kelly Nicole Johnson of Chatham and Stacy Lynn Angus and Scotty of Lynchburg; seven grandchildren, Cory Herndon, Michael Herndon (Kacey McKinney), Brooklyn Johnson, Cameron Johnson, Damian Johnson, Drayke Angus, Jayde Angus; two great-grandchildren, Aden Herndon and Violet Herndon; two sisters, Virginia H. Bondurant and Christine H. Moore both of Concord; three brothers-in-law, Sammy and Mary Gunter, Russell "Bucky" and Martha Gunter, and Neal and Jodi Cabaniss; a sister-in-law, Karen Cabaniss and John Dudley Nanney; and numerous nieces and nephews. J. E. was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy G. Herndon; a daughter, Crystal Mae Herndon; and a sister, Barbara H. Brooks. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Hebron Baptist Church by the Rev. Tom Walker and the Rev. Sammy Gunter. Burial will follow in Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery. Please attend the service in casual attire "no ties" per J. E.'s request. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Robinson Funeral Home and other times at the residence. Those wishing to make memorial please consider Hebron Baptist Church (New Addition), P.O. Box 871, Concord, VA 24538, Concord Fire Department, PO Box 26, Concord, VA 24538, or the Concord Rescue Squad, PO. Box 48, Concord, VA 24538. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
Herndon Jr., James "J.E" Edward
