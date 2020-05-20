Charles "Benny" Herndon, 80, of Madison Heights, (native) departed this life on Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was the founder and operator of Herndon's Body Shop and Wrecker Service serving the community for over 60 years. He was the beloved son of the late Amanda Carson and the devoted husband of the late Sandra Jones Herndon. He is survived by his sister, Connie Levister (James); daughter, Toni Donigan; son, Lt. Colonel (retired) USAF, Michael Herndon (Chenell); and daughter Evangelist Cawana Mitchell (Lawrence). He was also well loved by a special cousin, Linda Long and his companion, Mamie Hewitt. In addition, he was cherished by his grandchildren, nieces and nephews, in-laws, cousins, and a host of other family and friends. An outdoor celebration of life and faith service will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church Madison Heights, Va. Attendees will be required to remain in their vehicles. Community Funeral Home directing

