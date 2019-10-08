Miriam (Mimi) Zito Hermosa Miriam (Mimi) Zito Hermosa was born October 2, 1941, to Marjorie and Benjamin Zito in Patterson, N.J. She went to be with the Lord on October 5, 2019, in Lynchburg, Va. She married Agustin Hermosa on September 20, 1969. Mimi accepted Christ as her Savior when she was young and lived her life serving Him with her beautiful singing voice and loving her family and many others. She graduated from Westminster Choir College in Princeton, N.J. and The Philadelphia Academy of Vocal Arts. She taught voice in several colleges in the Lynchburg area, and served as Choir director and soloist at Peakland Baptist Church until her retirement. She also served faithfully through her music at Agudath Sholum Synagogue in Lynchburg. Mimita, as she was called affectionately, will be remembered as a loving and faithful wife to Gus, who, in turn, adored her. She was a wonderful and beloved mother to her children, Kathy Brandt (Joe), Ruth Gillespie (Bill), Paul Hermosa (Hailey). Left to cherish her memory are her adoring grandchildren, Andrew, Nicholas, Sarah, William, Samuel, Sebastian, Ellington, Gideon, MacGyver, Liam, and Tatum. She is also survived by her sister, Margie Harton(George), who will forever be grateful for their loving and close relationship over the years. She was a loving second mother to Kevin and Andy Peak and Andrea Stewart. Due to many trips to Colombia over the years with Agustin, she has a second family there who loved her dearly. Surviving are her brother-in-law, Fabio and sister-in-law, Ruth. Mimi also loved Paola, whom she considered a daughter. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Peakland Baptist Church, 4018 Peakland Place, Lynchburg, VA 24503, on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 2 p.m., with visitation and refreshments to follow. Flowers or donations can be made to her church, Peakland Baptist Church. Her body was donated to Restore Life USA www.restorelifeusa.org.
