Julian "Poochie" Calvin Heptinstall, 81, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of the late Iris Arthur Heptinstall. Born on September 1, 1938, in Lynchburg, he was a son of the late Albert Lester and Julian Cash Heptinstall. He was also preceded in death by his son, Julian C. Heptinstall Jr.; two brothers and sisters, Fred Heptinstall Sr., Kenneth Heptinstall, Violet Martin, and Margaret Martin. He was retired from Ericsson-GE with over 30 years of service. He was a life time member of Mentow Baptist Church in Huddleston. "Poochie" was also a long time member of the Masonic Lodge and Shriners as well as the Moose Lodge #1727 where he earned his Pilgrim Degree. He served in the National Guard for four years. He is survived by his daughter, Suzette Heptinstall and significant other, Douglas Maund, of Catonsville, Md.; one brother, Marvin O. Heptinstall of Pasadena, Md.; one grandson, Blake Heptinstall of Ormond Beach, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved dearly. A special thanks to Rick and Julie Manley who selflessly provided for his care and his caregivers, Bonnie McDaniel, Scott Fightmaster, the staff of Kindred Home Health, Central VA Alliance for Community Living and Meals on Wheels. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 6 until 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home. A funeral service will be held Friday, September 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Diuguid Waterlick Chapel. Burial will be held at Virginia Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, 605 Clay St., Lynchburg, VA 24504, or Central Virginia Alliance for Community Living, 501 12th Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Waterlick Road Chapel, 237-2722, is serving the family. On-line condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.
