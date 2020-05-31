September 24, 1930 - May 28, 2020 Minnie Gilmore Henry, 89, of Lynchburg, went to be with her Lord Thursday, May 28, 2020. She was the wife of the late Bernard Henry. Minnie was born September 24, 1930, in Lynchburg, a daughter of the late Mack Daniel Gilmore, Sr. and Frances Roberts Gilmore. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by a brother, Mack Daniel Gilmore Jr. and a sister, Lillie Warfield Calloway. She was a member of Holcomb Rock Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughter Bernetta Henry of Lynchburg. In addition she survived by several cousins, Donna (John) De Bruhl-Hemer, Melvin H. De Bruhl Jr., Nanette (James Browder) De Bruhl M.D. and Aurelia Brooks, all of Los Angeles Calif., Paul Robinson Md., of San Francisco Calif., Melvin (Sonya)Robinson and Karen (Victor) Smith, both of Maryland. Sister-in-law Selma Davidson of Maryland and nieces Patricia (Horace) Thompson of Madison Heights and Theresa Ferguson of Lynchburg. A Graveside Service for Minnie will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Holcomb Rock Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. David Stewart officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Holcomb Rock Baptist Church, 5184 Boonsboro Rd. Lynchburg, VA 24503. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
