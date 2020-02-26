Josephine Elizabeth Hendricks, 76, of Rustburg, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of 48 years to Thomas William Hendricks. Born March 30, 1943, in Parrot, Va., she was the daughter of the late Martin Honaker Rose Sr. and the late Louvann Rose. Josephine was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister and grandmother, and a member of Central Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Josephine was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Sue Hendricks; a grandson, Timothy Wayne Miller; and four brothers and sisters. In addition to her husband; Josephine is survived by two daughters, Vickie Mae Miller of Madison Heights and Helen Cynthia Branham and her husband, David, of Concord; four grandchildren, Ernest Lee Miller, Christina Elizabeth Neighbors, Christopher Neighbors and Tristan Branham and his fiancée, Skylor Cheyenne Bullard; two great-grandchildren, Lizzy Miller and Destiny Miller; and other loving family members and friends. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Central Baptist Church with Pastor Larry Fitzgerald officiating. Interment will follow at Tree of Life Cemetery in Altavista, Va. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Whitten Park Avenue Chapel and at other times at the residence. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenparkavenue.com. Whitten Park Avenue Chapel is serving the family, (434) 845-4521.
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.