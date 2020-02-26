Josephine Elizabeth Hendricks, 76, of Rustburg, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of 48 years to Thomas William Hendricks. Born March 30, 1943, in Parrot, Va., she was the daughter of the late Martin Honaker Rose Sr. and the late Louvann Rose. Josephine was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister and grandmother, and a member of Central Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Josephine was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Sue Hendricks; a grandson, Timothy Wayne Miller; and four brothers and sisters. In addition to her husband; Josephine is survived by two daughters, Vickie Mae Miller of Madison Heights and Helen Cynthia Branham and her husband, David, of Concord; four grandchildren, Ernest Lee Miller, Christina Elizabeth Neighbors, Christopher Neighbors and Tristan Branham and his fiancée, Skylor Cheyenne Bullard; two great-grandchildren, Lizzy Miller and Destiny Miller; and other loving family members and friends. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Central Baptist Church with Pastor Larry Fitzgerald officiating. Interment will follow at Tree of Life Cemetery in Altavista, Va. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Whitten Park Avenue Chapel and at other times at the residence. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenparkavenue.com. Whitten Park Avenue Chapel is serving the family, (434) 845-4521.

