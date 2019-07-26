Mr. Clyde Andrew Hendrick Jr., age 77, of Nathalie, Virginia, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Clyde A. was born on September 15, 1941 to the late Mr. Clyde A. Hendrick Sr. and Mrs. Ida Mae Harris Hendrick. Clyde was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Hendrick; his son, Michael Clyde Hendrick; and two sisters, Eoline Habel and Carolyn Puryear. He was a member of Brookneal Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran. Clyde was a long-time member of the Brookneal Volunteer Fire Department, where he was a former chief. He retired from Hendrick Auto Repair. He is survived by one son, Mark Edward Hendrick of Nathalie; a brother, Richard Hendrick (Betty) of Danville; a special LOVE, Doris Eggleston; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the chapel of Jeffress Funeral Home in Brookneal with interment in Childrey Baptist Church Cemetery in Nathalie. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 6 to 7:30 p.m at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Brookneal Volunteer Fire Department. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.
