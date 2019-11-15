On November 9, 2019, God called Mary from Labor to Reward. She was the daughter of the late Mr. Paul Marshall Irving and Mrs. Lelia Jones Irving of Arrington, Va. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019, at the New Mount Baptist Church, 370 Phoenix Rd., Arrington, Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Community Funeral Home directing

