Louise Bomar Henderson, 89, of Nathalie, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Heritage Hall Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late William Edmond Henderson Sr. Louise was born in Halifax County, August 9, 1929 a daughter of the late Edward M. Bomar Sr. and Clara Francis Bomar. She was a member of Childrey Baptist Church and retired employee of the Bassett-Walker Co. She is survived by two sons, William E. Henderson Jr., F. Dale Henderson (Lisa) all of Nathalie; three grandchildren, Crystal Hall (Phillip) of Nathalie, Joni Huber (Nick) of Sterling, Dallas Henderson of Raleigh, N.C.; one great-grandchild, Nolan Huber; a stepson, Dwight Edmond Henderson of Raleigh, N.C. She was preceded in death by a son, Ricky Allen Henderson; two brothers, Fred and Ray Bomar; two sisters, Joyce Trent and Barbara Layne. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Childrey Baptist Church by the Rev. Jerry Stanfield with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will be at the home of her son, Dale Henderson. Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.