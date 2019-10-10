Betty Louise Young Henderson, 68, of Lynchburg, Va., died on Monday, October 7, 2019. Mrs. Henderson was born on Monday, January 1, 1951, in Richmond, Virginia, a daughter of the late Dr. John Sedgwick Young and the late Louise Blanks Young. Betty was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and sister with a long distinguished career in the banking industry, most recently with the Bank of the James. She is survived by her siblings, John Harvey Young (Gail) of Lynchburg, Jeffrey Blanks Young of Lynchburg, and George Thomas Young (Laura) of Bristol, Va.; daughter, Sara Louise Henderson Esposito (Dominic) of Chantilly; and three grandchildren, Nickolas David Esposito, Bridger Lee Esposito, and John Andrew Esposito. A celebration of Betty's life will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019, from 2 until 5 p.m. at the home of Gail and Harvey Young, 2729 Greenhill Lane, Lynchburg, Va. All guests are welcome to come and share their memories. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in memory of Betty. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg is asssitng the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.
