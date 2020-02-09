David Allen Helt, 84, of Forest, went to be home with the Lord on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Carriage Hill Assisted Living Memory Care. David was born on January 16, 1936, in Shamokin, Pa., to the late John Theodore Helt and Elsie Helt. He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna May Barrigar Helt of 55 years. He is survived by his children, Davinda Lee Yates and husband, Steve Yates, of Forest, David John Helt and wife, Debra, of Forest; five grandchildren, Daniel Yates (Kate) of Roanoke City, Charity Slater (Dallas) of Wiesbaden, Germany, Andrew Yates of Forest, Steven Yates (Amanda) of Bedford and Kristiana Helt of Forest; great-grandchildren, Josiah and Micah Yates, Alayna Slater; sister, Eleanor Mellring (Bruce) of Meadville, Pa.; brothers, John T. Helt II (Karen) of Buffalo, N.Y., and Ronald Helt (Angie) of Commerce Town, Mich.; sister-in-law, Betty Torpey of Stamford, Conn.; and many nieces and nephews. He was raised in Buffalo, N.Y. He worked at Fisher Price Toys in East Aurora, N.Y., for 15 years and relocated to Lynchburg in 1981. He worked for Liberty University for 32 years. He often quoted Psalm, 91:2 "He is my refuge and my fortress, My God, in him I trust". He enjoyed woodworking, trains, history, gospel music and chocolate. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home in Lynchburg on Monday, February 10, 2020, with Pastor Jonathan Falwell officiating. Visitation will follow the service. Memorial contributions may be made to The Journey, 88.3 FM at Liberty University, 1941 University Blvd, Lynchburg, VA 24502. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.
