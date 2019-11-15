The Rev. David Erwin Heerspink, 77, of Monroe went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Patricia L. Heerspink. Born in Holland, Michigan, on March 16, 1942, he was the son of the late Clarence H. Heerspink and Gertrude Baker Heerspink. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Carol L. McQueen. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Ronda L. Heerspink of Monroe; his brother, Dennis Lee Heerspink of Zeeland, Mich.; and his nieces and nephews, Donna H. Bunce, Kevin Heerspink, Karen Breuker, Mark Dykstra, and Mike Dykstra. Dave began a career in law enforcement with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office in Michigan where he was a deputy and detective. He moved to Lynchburg in 1976 where he served as the Chief of security for Liberty University and Dr. Jerry Falwell and began his Christian ministry. In 1988 Dave began serving in full time ministry and for the past 31 years he has faithfully served as the visitation pastor at Thomas Road Baptist Church. Dave also liked reading, shooting, photography, carpentry and hunting. He was a member of Thomas Road Baptist Church and a life member of the NRA. A service celebrating his life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019, at Thomas Road Baptist Church with Pastor Jonathan Falwell officiating. Interment will follow in Allwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, November17, 2019, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the benevolent fund at Thomas Road Baptist Church. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.