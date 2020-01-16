A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Rivermont Baptist Church. Interment will be held at the Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. The cortege will assemble at the funeral home at 12:30 p.m. The family is also receiving friends at the home of her brother, 107 Fountain Dr., Lynchburg. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Community Funeral Home directing
Haythe, Quanisha L.
To plant a tree in memory of Quanisha Haythe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.