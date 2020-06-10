April 26, 1938 - June 8, 2020 Nora Doss Haynes, 82, of 604 High Street, Hurt died on Monday, June 8, 2020. She was the wife of Bobby Ray "Bob" Haynes for 63 years. She was born April 26, 1938 in Campbell County, a daughter of the late John Vander Doss and Martha Ida Dunkley Doss. She was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church and retired from Burlington Industries, Klopman Division. Nora will always be remembered for her love for Christ and for her family. She is survived by a son, Bobby Ray Haynes Jr. of Hurt; a daughter, Pam Lemon and her husband, William of Lynchburg; a brother, Ed Doss of Hurt; and a grandson, Jacob Douglas Haynes of Norfolk. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Danielle Rae Haynes; three brothers, Lawrence, Warren, and Bud Doss; and two sisters, Levita Hall and Onida Hughes. A funeral service will be conducted at 12 p.m., on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at New Prospect Baptist Church by the Rev. Brady Willis with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:30 until 11:45 a.m. at the family life center and other times at the residence. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider the New Prospect Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 547, Hurt, VA 24563. Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family. Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service 809 Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.