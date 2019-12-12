Alma Hayden Alma Hayden, 85, of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at The Heartland Nursing Home. She was born on April 2, 1934, to the late Burks Hayden and Serena Giles Hayden. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. The interment will be held at the Forest Hill Burial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service on Saturday. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

