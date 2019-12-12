Alma Hayden Alma Hayden, 85 of Lynchburg passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at The Heartland Nursing Home. She was born April 2, 1934 to the late Burks Hayden and Serena Giles Hayden. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. The interment will be in the Forest Hill Burial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service on Saturday. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

Tags

Load entries