Norma Jean Burford Hawkins, of Goode, left this life on Saturday evening, October 5, 2019, to join her Savior and reunite with her brothers, sisters, and many friends and family members. Norma was born in Bedford County on November 9, 1930 and was the daughter of Ezra Fleming Burford and Esther Abbott Burford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her six siblings, Macon Burford, Kathleen Hawkins, Rucker Burford, Landon Burford, Juanita Campbell, and Clyde Burford, as well as one granddaughter, Jessica Marie Hawkins. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, John S. Hawkins Jr; her three children, Dinah H. Watson (Mike), John E. Hawkins (Cheryl), and Esther H. Eppley (Andy); six grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Norma loved spending time with her husband and family, particularly all of her grandchildren. She had many interests including playing the piano, painting, bowling, exercise, and writing. She also enjoyed camping, loved flowers, birds, and the beach, and was very involved in the activities at Timber Ridge Baptist Church where she was a member for more than 50 years. Norma was also a Mary Kay consultant for many years. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, October 8, 2019, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory in Bedford. A celebration of Norma's life will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Timber Ridge Baptist Church, 3234 Timber Ridge Road, Bedford, Va. with Pastor Phillip Kelley officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Timber Ridge Baptist Church or to the Goode Rescue Squad. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
