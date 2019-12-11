Eunice Campbell Hawkins, 87, of Evington, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Born on July 28, 1932 in Woodson, Virginia of Amherst County. She was the daughter of the late Lawson and Bethel Campbell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Richard L. Hawkins Sr.; her son-in-law, F. Ray Sauls; five brothers; and two sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Becky Sauls; son, Richard L. Hawkins Jr.; granddaughter, Sarah Grigg (Shawn); grandson, Richard L. Hawkins III (Rebecca); three great-grandchildren, Mackenzy, Leah (Chris), and Matthew; two sisters, Jean Hudson (Winston) and Lovie Phillips; one brother, Mack Campbell (Patricia); and two sisters-in-law, Barbara Campbell and Faye Coleman (Gene). Eunice was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved birds, gardening, and her flowers and cooking. She was a member of Hyland Heights Baptist Church and a resident of Runk and Pratt Assisted Living at Liberty Ridge. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel and at other times at her daughter's residence, 132 George Street, Lynchburg, Virgina. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Pastor Gene Steele officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Alzheimer's Association or Hyland Heights Baptist Church, 100 English Tavern Rd, Rustburg, Virginia. The family would like to say a special thanks to Barbara Campbell for assisting in Eunice's care over the years and in her final days. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Hawkins family (239-0331). To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
