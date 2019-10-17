James Edward Hatcher, age 68 of Big Island, passed away on October 4, 2019, at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Forest United Methodist Church, 1150 Burnbridge Road, Forest, Va. with Pastor Sue Keen officiating. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
