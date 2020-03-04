Sarah Lynn Hassell, of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2020, at her residence. Those left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Kristen (Carey) Bradley of Lynchburg; son, Mark Watts of Richmond, Va.; two grandchildren, Akalah Brimm and Jason Watts; and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with the Rev. Edward Jones Sr. officiating. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Service information
Mar 5
Memorial Service
Thursday, March 5, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Davis-Turner Funeral Service
1016 Rivermont Ave
Lynchburg, VA 24503
1016 Rivermont Ave
Lynchburg, VA 24503
