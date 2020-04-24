Graveside rites for Mr. Kelvin Leon Haskins of Altavista, Virginia, will be conducted on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Level Run Baptist Church with Pastor Walter J. Coles, officiating. A viewing will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 12 until 5 p.m. In keeping with the guidelines of our Governor, visitation will be limited to only ten people at a time. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Kelvin Haskins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

