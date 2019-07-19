Ms. Celeste Danielle Haskins, age 48, of Brookneal, died on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Lynchburg. She was the daughter of Mrs. Beverly Laverne Dews and stepfather, Mr. Bennie Dews III. Celeste was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Arthur D. Haskins and Louise R. Haskins. She is survived by her mother, Beverly L. Dews (Bennie) of Evergreen, Va.; her sister, Aneetra D. Daniels (Lydell) of Thomasville, N.C.; and her brother, Xyzavier L. Daniels (Nenna) of Pamplin; two aunts, Ara Denny (Joseph) and Musette Hurt (Donnie), both of Appomattox; two uncles, Walter Haskins (Teresa) of Alexandria, Va., and Arthur "Gentile" Haskins of Appomattox; nieces and nephews, Sabrina, Kendra, David Lewis, JaQuan, Catherine, LaTasia, Xzavier Jr., Shatavia, Shamyia, Natalya, Tywan, Jeremiah, London, and Paris; a special cousin, Conne' Williams of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and a host of additional family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Jeffress Funeral Home Chapel with interment at Mt. Zion Baptist Church cemetery in Red House. Public viewing will begin on Friday, July 19, 2019, from 12 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at ww.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.
