Aubrey "Tony" Eaton Harvey III, of Lynchburg, died Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was the husband of Elizabeth P. Harvey for 54 years. Tony was born October 20, 1944 in Charlottesville, a son of the late Aubrey E. Harvey Jr. and Jaquelin N. Harvey. Tony worked as an Industrial Engineer for Electronic Data Systems and was a member of the Sigma Xi Honor Society, the Institute of Industrial Engineering, and was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Philip A. Harvey and his wife, Carolina Rivero, of Falls Church; a daughter, Eleanor Harvey-Sudduth and her husband, James Sudduth, of Melbourne, Fla.; two grandchildren, Adrian P. Harvey and Leonardo L. Harvey; and numerous cousins. A Memorial Service for Tony will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Trinity Episcopal Church with the Rev. Marion Kanour and the Rev. Dr. Nina Salmon officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Free Clinic of Lynchburg or to Trinity Episcopal Church. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
