Fern Williams Harvey, 93, of Forest, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Born on September 2, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Viola Trent Williams and Fitzhugh Williams. Fern was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved family gatherings, bridge, and chocolate. Fern was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Allen W. Harvey and six of her siblings, Fitzhugh Lee Williams Jr., Clarence T. Williams, Francis K. Williams, Alice W. Viar, Lillian W. Kelley, and Dorothy "Dot" W. Jones. She is survived by her youngest brother, Jack B. Williams of Chesterfield, Virginia; her three daughters, Pamela Mason Brown (Don), Debra Harvey McCabe (Alex Mason), and Barbara "Bobbie" Harvey Butler (Dinky); her granddaughter, Kate Brown Warrington; great-grandson, Trevor Allen Warrington; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to the caregivers, Pat Largen, Edna Hoffman, Marjory Campbell, Sandy Thomas, Tonya Dollinger, Nancy Shannon and Ruth Boyd. Thanks to Gentle Shepherd Hospice for caring for our mother during her last weeks. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Fort Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lynchburg Museum System/Point of Honor at http://www.lynchburgmuseum.org and Gentle Shepherd Hospice at www.gentleshepherdhospice.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Harvey family (239-0331).
